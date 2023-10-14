English
International Shia News Agency
Syria: Aleppo International Airport’s return to service

Aleppo Airport's return to service

SHAFAQNA-The Syrian Ministry of Transport declared the reopening of Aleppo International Airport for operations starting Saturday, October 14th, after extensive repairs were completed following the Israeli aggression targeting the airport on Thursday.

In an official statement posted on its website, the Syrian Ministry of Transport stated, “Starting from, Saturday, October 14th, at 08:00 AM local time, air traffic will resume at Aleppo International Airport. Skilled personnel from the General Establishment of Civil Aviation and specialized construction companies have successfully repaired the damages caused by the Israeli aggression.”

The ministry affirmed that all airlines can now reschedule their flights via Aleppo International Airport, in addition to Latakia Airport, which temporarily accommodated flights redirected from Damascus. Repair and restoration efforts are ongoing at Damascus Airport to address the damages resulting from the recent attacks.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

