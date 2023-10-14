Iran’s Supreme Leader: Movement started in Palestine will lead to complete victory of Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, and his wife and daughters on October 14, 2023.

During this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined that Islam’s increasing power in the world, despite the widespread conspiracies that are taking place, is the result of the endeavors of the resistance fighters.

While referring to the conditions of occupied Palestine and especially Gaza, he stated, “One of the manifestations of Islam’s power today, can be seen in the incidents that are taking place in Palestine.”

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that “The events that have unfolded in recent days in Palestine, especially the bombings and the martyrdom of the women, the children, and the men there, have wounded people’s hearts. However, another part of these events have revealed the incredible power of Islam in Palestine. With the Almighty God’s grace, this movement that has begun in Palestine will progress and lead to the complete victory of the Palestinians.”

