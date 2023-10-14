English
Saudi Arabia suspends normalization Negotiations with Israel amid Gaza massacres

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia suspended normalization talks with the Israeli occupation entity, AFP reported on Saturday citing sources.

“Saudi Arabia has decided to pause discussion on possible normalization and has informed US officials,” a source familiar with the matter told the news agency.

This comes amid the ongoing Israeli massacres of Palestinians in Gaza, which have so far, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, led to over 2,200 martyrs, including 724 children, and more than 8,700 injuries with various degrees.

Washington reportedly urged Riyadh this week to condemn Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 in response to the Israeli crimes against Palestinians across occupied Palestine, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan declined this request.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

