Afghanistan: Taliban handed over control of Jabul Saraj to 3 Qatari companies for 30 year

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The Taliban’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum signed a 30-year contract for a cement project in Jabul Saraj District, Parwan, with three Qatari companies.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, the Taliban’s Minister of Mines, stated during the signing ceremony of this agreement that more than $220 million will be invested in this project.

The cement project contract for Jabul Saraj District was signed on Friday (June 10th).

The Taliban’s Ministry of Mines has stated that this contract was signed with three Qatari companies named “Awfi Bahram, Alfalah Al-Alami, and Al-Muhim Al-Dawli complex.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, has stated that this agreement has been signed for a period of 30 years.

Shahabuddin Delawar, added that approximately 5,000 people will be directly involved in this project, and it is expected to produce around 1.5 million tons of cement annually in this project.

Source: Shafaqlna Alfghanistan

www.shafaqna.com