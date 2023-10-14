English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Online learning provided for girls in Kandahar

0
Online learning

SHAFAQNA-A teacher in Kandahar province is providing online education for girls deprived of education.

Nabia Modasser was a teacher in one of the girls’ schools in Kandahar. After the imposed restrictions on the education of girls above the sixth grade, she has been forced to stay at home, but now she provides physics, chemistry, and computer education for deprived girls students.

“After the school gates were closed, my students asked me to organize teaching for them online. They were very happy to continue their studies,” said Nabia Modasser.

Modasser has asked other teachers to use the facilities to provide various education for students who are deprived of education.

“I want other Afghan sisters to come and teach online the topics they specialize in,” said Nabia Modasser.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Baghlan

asadian

Level of destruction caused by earthquake in Herat [Video]

asadian

Afghanistan earthquake: Nearly 60 medical teams travel to Herat to aid victims

asadian

Herat Earthquake: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Aids Victims & Emphasizes Brotherhood [Photos]

asadian

Afghans call for reopening of female schools

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban sold Panjshir emerald worth 165 thousand 300 dollars to two businessmen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.