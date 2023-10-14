Afghanistan: Online learning provided for girls in Kandahar

SHAFAQNA-A teacher in Kandahar province is providing online education for girls deprived of education.

Nabia Modasser was a teacher in one of the girls’ schools in Kandahar. After the imposed restrictions on the education of girls above the sixth grade, she has been forced to stay at home, but now she provides physics, chemistry, and computer education for deprived girls students.

“After the school gates were closed, my students asked me to organize teaching for them online. They were very happy to continue their studies,” said Nabia Modasser.

Modasser has asked other teachers to use the facilities to provide various education for students who are deprived of education.

“I want other Afghan sisters to come and teach online the topics they specialize in,” said Nabia Modasser.

Source: tolonews

