Bahrain: USA’s Embassy temporarily closed after protests

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Embassy in Bahrain temporarily closed after protests.

USA’s Embassy in Bahrain’s capital of Manama said it will close its offices between 3 and 5 p.m. local time on Saturday (14 Oct. 2023), following calls for protests in the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the USA’s Embassy will be closed to all personnel,” the embassy wrote on X platform, formerly known as Twitter. It advised USA’s citizens to avoid the area around its premises, and areas with large crowd.

Source: newslooks

