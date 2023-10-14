Arabs countries reject mass displacement of Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s ultimatum for civilians in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate en masse to the southern territory of the enclave has drawn condemnation from Arab countries.

The memory of the dark events 75 years ago, when Palestinians were expelled from their hometowns, has returned to haunt Palestinians and Arab leaders amidst the current crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Arab consensus on categorical rejection of displacement of Palestinians from their homeland

The head of the 22-member Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urgently appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn “this insane Israeli effort to transfer the population”.

Hussein AlSheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, says there is an “Arab consensus” on the “categorical rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland”.

Palestinians and their neighbours fear a repeat of the mass exodus of 1948, in what is known as the Nakba, or Catastrophe, when the state of Israel was created.

Saudi Arabia affirms categorical rejection of calls for forced displacement of Palestinian people from Gaza

Saudi Arabia slammed Israel’s call for Palestinians to leave Gaza and condemned the continued targeting of “defenseless civilians,” the foreign ministry said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenseless civilians there,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Egypt & Jordan warned against Palestinians being forced off their land

Egypt, the only Arab state to share a border with Gaza, and Jordan, which is next to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have both warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

“This is the cause of all causes, the cause of all Arabs,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday. “It is important that the (Palestinian) people remain steadfast and present on their land.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah warned “against any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from all Palestinian territories or cause their internal displacement, calling for preventing a spillover of the crisis into neighbouring countries and the exacerbation of the refugee issue.”

Qatar rejects forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

Qatar rejects forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza as ‘Second Nakba’ concerns mount.

Qatar said it categorically rejects attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in a statement on Saturday, as thousands of Gazans were forced to flee the north of the besieged enclave following orders by Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement declared its “categorical rejection of attempts to forcibly displace the brotherly Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip,” calling out such actions as not only inhumane but also a violation of international law.

Kuwait rejects Israel’s forced displacement of Gazans

Kuwait categorically rejected an Israeli order for Palestinians to evacuate their homes in Gaza and head south amid a massive air campaign on the Palestinian territory.

Sources: aljazeera, reuters, kompas , arabnews, dohanews

