EU foreign policy chief: Some of Israel’s act violates international law

SHAFAQNA-In an interview published Saturday, the EU’s top diplomat compared Gaza to Ukraine and said some of Israel’s military response violates international law.

“We’ve said it in Ukraine, and we say it in Gaza: you cannot cut off water and all utilities to an entire population,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish daily El Pais. “We must keep repeating, pressuring and insisting (that Israel comply with international law).”

Borrell’s comments come the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flew to Israel where she met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and uncritically pledged Europe’s support for Israel.

Source: aa

