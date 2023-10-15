Israel expressed readiness to expand war on Gaza with attacks from air, sea & land

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s military expressed readiness to expand its war on Gaza with “coordinated attacks from the air, sea and land”.

US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group joins the USS Gerald R Ford carrier, which earlier arrived in the Mediterranean, in a show of support for Israel.

Israel has also kept up its relentless bombardment of Gaza amid its order for 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate south before a looming ground offensive.

At least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 9,000 wounded so far in Israeli air attacks on Gaza. The number of people killed in Israel stands at 1,300, with more than 3,400 wounded since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel last weekend.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com