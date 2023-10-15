English
International Shia News Agency
IFRC calls for immediate international support to Afghans

SHAFAQNA-The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that it “urgently reiterates” its call for immediate action and international support as Afghanistan is facing an escalating humanitarian crisis following a devastating series of earthquakes in the western provinces.

The IFRC in a statement stressed that an existing appeal for 120 million Swiss Francs remains critically underfunded, with only 36 percent raised.

Mir Shikib Mir, an economist, said: “The people of Afghanistan, particularly the vulnerable people in Herat, need the international assistance. The aid now has a vital importance to the people of Afghanistan.”

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

