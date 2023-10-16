Global companies’ proposals for reconstruction of Iraq’s railway

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation is pursuing the reconstruction of the country’s railway network, especially after receiving proposals from international specialized companies in this field.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation is seeking to reconstruct the country’s railway network, particularly after receiving proposals from international specialized companies in this field.

According to Assabah news, Maitham Al-Safi, the Media Unit Manager of the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation, stated that the Ministry is seeking to make a qualitative leap in the railway sector, with continuous efforts in its reconstruction.

Al-Safi stated that the Iraqi railway sector has recently witnessed public enthusiasm for inter-provincial transportation and travel.

He mentioned that the Iraqi Railway Company is committed to government contracts and the continuous maintenance and repair of the railway sector, working towards improving service conditions in line with the government’s plans and developments in advanced countries.

Al-Safi added that the railway sector is the backbone of the road development project that requires the expansion of advanced railways from the port of Faw to Turkey.

Source: As Sabah

www.shafaqna.com