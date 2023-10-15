Lebanon 24: 56 percent of residents in occupied territories demand Netanyahu’s removal

SHAFAQNA- According to a new poll in the occupied territories, it was revealed that half of the participants consider the ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Hurricane’ by the Islamic Resistance Group Hamas to be greater than the defeat in the October 1973 war.

According to Shafaqna, the Lebanon24 website wrote: 84 percent of the participants in this poll believe that the Battle of Al-Aqsa Hurricane was a heavy defeat for Israeli authorities.

According to this poll, 94 percent of the participants also hold the Netanyahu cabinet responsible for the collapse of the defense structure in the Gaza Strip and are demanding the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of this regime.

The results of this poll show that 59 percent of them lacked confidence in the ability of the Netanyahu cabinet to manage the current war, 52 percent of them demanded the removal of Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and 56 percent have also called for Netanyahu’s removal.

In this regard, Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip have emphasized the need for urgent action to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians, which they consider to be crimes against humanity. They have sent urgent messages to the international community and humanitarian aid organizations.

The Palestinian resistance forces initiated a large-scale operation called “Operation Al-Aqsa Hurricane starting this week (from October 7th), which has resulted in the death of over 1,300 Israelis and injuries to more than 3,192 others.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN, Lebanon 24

www.shafaqna.com