SHAFAQNA-Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Zhai “will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday.

Source: channelnewsasia

