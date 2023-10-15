English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Russia requests voting in UNSC on resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict

0
Russia requests voting in UNSC on resolution

SHAFAQNA- Russia has requested voting in the UN’s Security Council on its resolution on the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 16, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN’s Dmitry Polyansky wrote on the X social network.

“Just an update on our draft of humanitarian resolution on Gaza. We circulated it among the members of the Security Council yesterday and asked for a vote on Monday,” Polyansky said.

“We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly. For our colleagues from UN’s member states: the text is open for co-sponsorship at the delegate portal. Feel free to support! We need to send a clear message to the parties of the conflict,” the diplomat added.

Source:  tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO: Israel’s evacuation order to hospitals in northern Gaza are a death sentence for sick & injured

asadian

Chinese Envoy to visit Middle East next week to push for ceasefire

asadian

Israel expressed readiness to expand war on Gaza

asadian

EU’s FM: Some of Israeli acts violate international law

asadian

Arabs countries reject mass displacement of Palestinians

asadian

Bahrain: USA’s Embassy temporarily closed after protests

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.