SHAFAQNA- A French woman was arrested by police in Paris this week after her neighbours reported her for using the traditional Islamic greeting with workers in their accommodation building.

According to reports circulating on social media, the unnamed woman was taken into police custody after her neighbour filed a complaint when overhearing her say ‘Assalam Alaykum’ – ‘peace be upon you’ in Arabic – to some workers in their shared building.

Source: middleeastmonitor

