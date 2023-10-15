English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

WMO: Much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than in the previous 30 years

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists recently released a report on the state of the world’s water resources. According to the report, much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than the average for similar periods over the past 30 years.

According to Science Daily, the World Meteorological Organization recently published its second report on the state of the world’s water resources. According to this report, in 2022, most of the world will experience drier conditions than the average for the corresponding periods of the last 30 years.

“Almost 40 percent of the areas examined suffered from drier conditions than normal,” said Professor Robert Reinecke from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). “This means that flow rates in many rivers around the world were significantly lower than expected. Additionally, soil moisture levels often reflected the effects of the heatwaves we experienced, while the need for increased water use resulted in groundwater levels being lower than the baseline period.”

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WMO: Climate Change Undermines Sustainable Development Goals

asadian

WMO: More than 2 million deaths due to hazardous weather

asadian

The earth is getting warmer during next 5 years

asadian

WMO: Hottest years on record in next five years

asadian

WMO forecast: Prepare for El Niño

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.