WMO: Much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than in the previous 30 years

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists recently released a report on the state of the world’s water resources. According to the report, much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than the average for similar periods over the past 30 years.
According to Science Daily, the World Meteorological Organization recently published its second report on the state of the world’s water resources. According to this report, in 2022, most of the world will experience drier conditions than the average for the corresponding periods of the last 30 years.
“Almost 40 percent of the areas examined suffered from drier conditions than normal,” said Professor Robert Reinecke from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). “This means that flow rates in many rivers around the world were significantly lower than expected. Additionally, soil moisture levels often reflected the effects of the heatwaves we experienced, while the need for increased water use resulted in groundwater levels being lower than the baseline period.”
Source: Science Daily