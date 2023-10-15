WMO: Much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than in the previous 30 years

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists recently released a report on the state of the world’s water resources. According to the report, much of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than the average for similar periods over the past 30 years.



