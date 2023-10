SHAFAQNA-The western province of Herat in Afghanistan has been hit with a magnitude 6.3, a week after devastating quakes hit same region.

At least one person reported dead and nearly 100 injured after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Herat province.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit just after 8am (03:30 GMT) on Sunday, with the epicentre 33km (21 miles) northwest of Herat city, the capital of the eponymous western province.

Source: aljazeera

