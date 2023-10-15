WHO: Israel’s evacuation order to hospitals in northern Gaza are a death sentence for sick & injured

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemns Israel’s repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2000 inpatients in northern Gaza.

The forced evacuation of patients and health workers will further worsen the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe, the organization emphasized.

The organization reminded that the lives of many critically ill and fragile patients hang in the balance: those in intensive care or who rely on life support; patients undergoing hemodialysis; newborns in incubators; women with complications of pregnancy, and others all face imminent deterioration of their condition or death if they are forced to move and are cut off from life-saving medical attention while being evacuated.

Source: emro.who

