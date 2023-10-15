Climate-related extreme heat will have more detrimental effects on human health worldwide

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- If global temperatures rise by more than 1 degree Celsius above current levels, billions of people each year will be exposed to extreme heat and humidity beyond their natural ability to heal, according to an interdisciplinary research team. The results suggest that warming the planet by more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels will have increasingly devastating effects on human health around the world.



Humans can only withstand a certain amount of heat and humidity before their bodies develop heat-related health problems, such as heat stroke or heart attack. As climate change increases global temperatures, billions of people may be pushed beyond these limits.