Afghanistan: Families in Baghlan urge Taliban to ensure security

Families in Baghlan

SHAFAQNA-Baghlan province residents who lost loved ones in the attack on Friday at the Imam Zaman Mosque in Pul Khumri urged the security agencies to stop similar events from happening again.

Sayed Abbas, who lost two family members in this attack, claimed that his cousin, who passed away in the attack, had recently gotten engaged.

“He graduated from the Faculty of Economics. He was not working in the government and he was the breadwinner of his family,” he told TOLOnews.

Some of the injured in this bloody event have different and bitter stories about the suicide attack.

“There were 250 to 300 people there when the explosion occurred and we fell on the ground,” Sayed Sarwar, an injured person, said.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

