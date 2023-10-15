English
Pope Francis renews appeal for respect of Humanitarian Law in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Sunday urged respect for humanitarian law in Gaza amid growing violence in the region.

“In Gaza there is an urgent need to guarantee humanitarian corridors and to rescue the entire population,” Francis said during his Sunday Angelus address, referring to the embattled Gaza Strip, where Israel has cut off water, electricity, and humanitarian aid, and also is not allowing residents to leave.

He also urged both Israel and Palestine to halt violence and spilling “innocent blood.”

The pontiff also renewed his call for the release of hostages taken in the conflict, and added: “I strongly demand that children, the elderly, women and all civilians are not victims of the conflict.”

“Please do not shed any more innocent blood, neither in the Holy Land, nor in Ukraine, nor anywhere else! Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always!” Francis said.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

