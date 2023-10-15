English
International Shia News Agency
Israel targets hospital in Gaza

Israel targets hospital in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Israeli warplanes targeted on Sunday the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.
The medical facility sustained infrastructural damage due to the bombing, and also shared photos of the destruction.

70% of north Gaza’s population deprived of healthcare services

Amid an Israeli order to evacuate the region and continued bombardment, 70% of the population in north Gaza is now deprived of health care, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday.

“After the UN evacuated its centers and stopped providing health care, 70% of the population in North Gaza in now deprived of medical care,” said a ministry statement.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

