Regional Expert: USA-Israel attempt to use ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ for a new Middle East

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In an interview with Shafaqna, a regional expert discussed the future of the conflict in occupied Palestine, indicating that reports suggest the USA, European countries, and Israel are working to employ the ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ operation for the purpose of reshaping the Middle East (West Asia).

“According to confidential reports, the USA is introducing a new scenario for the Middle East by deploying two crucial warships, the Eisenhower and Gerald R. Ford, to the region. This scenario involves a forceful bombardment of Gaza and the compelled migration of Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai Desert in Egypt. Israel’s objective is to erase Gaza from the geographical map of Palestine and induce Palestinian migration. Israel also aims to weaken neighboring occupied countries like Syria and Lebanon and deliver a significant blow to the resistance movement”, he said.

Hassan Hanizadeh, responding to the question of what this tension between Israel and Palestine will lead to in the future, stated: “The Al-Aqsa Storm operation is one of the most complex operations in which several elements were involved. One crucial aspect was the element of surprise, with Palestinian fighters effectively organizing an operation that surprised Israeli security agencies such as Mossad, Shinbek, Shabak, and Aman. This represented a significant intelligence failure for the Israeli regime, unprecedented in the past seven decades, given Israel’s high level of experience in operations and espionage. The element of surprise played a vital role in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.”

He added: Another key factor was field management. Through the formation of a joint war room, Palestinian fighters managed the battlefield effectively and severely defeated the Israeli army in the initial days. Up to now, nearly 1400 Israelis have been killed, a figure completely unprecedented in the history of Arab-Israeli conflicts.

Additionally, Palestinian fighters launched at least 5,000 rockets into occupied territories and Israeli military facilities within an hour, causing significant damage. This represented a field failure for Israel, although Israel initiated brutal air attacks on Gaza residents using advanced F-35 aircraft provided by the United States. Since Sunday, 1,800 bombings have targeted Gaza residents, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of women and children.

Hanizadeh continued: “This situation presents a complex scenario. Reports indicate that the United States, European countries, and Israel are attempting to use the Al-Aqsa Storm operation to craft a new Middle East. Based on confidential reports, it appears that the United States is sending two of its most vital warships, the Eisenhower and the cutting-edge Gerald Ford ship, to define a new Middle East scenario. This involves the intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the forced migration of Palestinians to the Sinai Desert in Egypt.

Israel’s ultimate aim is the complete erasure of Gaza from the Palestinian geographical landscape and the forced migration of the Palestinian population. Israel then seeks to weaken the surrounding countries in occupied Palestine, such as Syria and Lebanon, and to deliver a significant blow to the resistance movement. Israeli airstrikes on the airports of Damascus and Aleppo signal the implementation of a new Middle East plan involving the United States, the West, and Israel.

If attacks on Gaza persist, it is possible that other countries may become involved in this conflict, potentially sparking a regional war in the Middle East or West Asia. Therefore, the upcoming days will be sensitive, and new conditions may emerge in the region, with the participation of some countries in this conflict.”

