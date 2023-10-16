At least 1000 people under rubble in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-More than 1,000 people are missing under the rubble of buildings in Gaza that were destroyed by Israeli air strikes, the Palestinian civil defence team said.

There were injured and dead among them, the team said in a statement, adding that many others were pulled alive out of the rubble, 24 hours after buildings were struck. More than 2,670 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza with at least 9,600 wounded.

Amid continuing Israeli bombing of Gaza, the UN Palestinian agency has said Israeli raids have created an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.

UN humanitarian office has warned Gaza hospitals’ last reserves of fuel will probably run out within the next 24 hours.

US President Joe Biden warns Israel that any occupation of Gaza would be a “big mistake”, adding that he supports creation of humanitarian corridor.

Israel has deployed thousands of troops, tanks and weaponry along the border fence with Gaza amid expectations it will soon begin a ground invasion.

UNRWA: 1 million people in Gaza fled their homes in 1 week At least one million people in Gaza were forced to flee their homes in just one week, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said late Sunday. “At least 1 million people were forced to flee their homes in one week alone. A river of people continues to flow south,” said UNRWA, adding “no place is safe in Gaza.”

