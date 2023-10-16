English
Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ at Frankfurt Book Fair after author’s award ceremony called off

SHAFAQNA-Several prominent authors and publishers from around the world have accused the Frankfurt Book Fair of “shutting down” Palestinian voices, after an awards ceremony due to honour a novel by a Palestinian author was called off due to Israel-Palestine conflict.

Palestine-born novelist and essayist Adania Shibli, who divides her time between Berlin and Jerusalem, was due on 20 October to be awarded the 2023 LiBeraturpreis, an annual prize given to female writers from Africa, Asia, Latin America or the Arab world.

On Friday, however, the LitProm association that hands out the prize announced it would postpone the award ceremony “due to the war started by Hamas, under which millions of people in Israel and Palestine are suffering”.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

