IRIMC President urgently appeals UN Secretary General to address Israel’s attack on a hospital in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Professor Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, the Secretary General of Medical Council of Islamic Republic of Iran, sent an urgent appeal to António Guterres, the Secretary-General of United Nations, to address Israel’s attack on a hospital in Palestine.

According to Shafaqna, here is the full text of Dr. Zafarghandi’s letter to António Guterres:

Dear Mr. Guterres,

We are writing to you, secretary-general of the UN, to bring your attention to a grave matter that requires immediate action from the United Nations. As it is in the news, Israel recently launched an attack on a hospital in Gaza, resulting in the tragic loss of 28 medical staff members. This act is not only a violation of international conventions but also a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life. We believe that the UN, as an international community who commits to uphold human rights and protect civilians during times of conflict, must condemn such an action and take swift measures to ensure justice is served. The attack on a hospital, which is considered a protected facility under international humanitarian law worldwide, is an egregious violation of the Geneva Conventions and other relevant treaties.

Deliberately targeting medical personnel not only undermines the provision of essential healthcare services but also exacerbates the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. Obviously, hospitals should be safe places allowing people seek refuge and receive life-saving treatment without any fear of harm, discrimination, persecution and being judged.



We urge you, as the Secretary General of the United Nations, to use your influential position to condemn this attack publicly and call for an immediate investigation into this incident. Those who are responsible for these heinous acts must be held accountable for their actions under international laws.

Furthermore, we implore you to work with relevant UN bodies and member states to ensure that adequate and effective measures are put in place to protect medical facilities and personnel operating in zones of conflict. Strengthening international mechanisms for monitoring compliance with humanitarian law will help prevent future attacks on hospitals and protect innocent lives.

The United Nations must consistently advocate for peace, justice, and respect for human rights around the world٫ so now more than ever, we need your leadership and intervention to address this grave violation committed by Israel against Palestine’s healthcare system.

We kindly request you to keep us informed about any actions taken by the United Nations regarding this matter. We trust that the UN is committed to uphold justice and ensuring accountability for such atrocities, so we believe you properly and appropriately react over this matter. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter in advance.

Prof. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi

Secretary General

16rd October 2023

www.shafaqna.com