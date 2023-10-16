Beijing to host third Belt & Road Forum on October 17-18

SHAFAQNA-Beijing is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18, an event that will be attended by a whole array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that President Xi Jinping would attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the gathering will be held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity”.

Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.

