English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3

Beijing to host third Belt & Road Forum on October 17-18

0
third Belt & Road Forum

SHAFAQNA-Beijing is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18, an event that will be attended by a whole array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that President Xi Jinping would attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the gathering will be held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity”.
Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.

Source: sputnikglobe

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russian President: CIS remains effective despite non-participation of some members

asadian

Putin-Erdogan slam deployment of USA’s aircraft carriers in Mediterranean Sea

asadian

Moscow: Iraq’s PM Meets Russian President

asadian

Iraqi PM to visit Russia next week

asadian

Iran-Russia Presidents reject foreign meddling in South Caucasus

asadian

Syria-China Presidents hold a summit meeting in Hangzhou

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.