Gaza: Christians hold church services to urge end to Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA-Prayers have been offered during services at two churches in the blockaded Gaza Strip, appealing to end Israel’s attacks.

Amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Christian Palestinians conducted religious services at the Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church and the Holy Family Catholic Church, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

As a result of Israel’s ongoing attacks since Oct. 7, some Christian families whose homes were destroyed sought refuge in the Holy Family Church and its affiliated school.

Isa Muslih, the Jerusalem Greek Orthodox Church spokesman, said, “The world must take immediate action to stop the genocide committed against innocent Palestinians.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

