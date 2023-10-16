UN relief chief calls on parties to end to ‘humanitarian nightmare’ in Sudan

SHAFAQNA-The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator calls on the parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law six months after war and end to ‘humanitarian nightmare’ in Sudan.

Up to 9,000 people have been reportedly killed, more than 5.6 million driven from their homes and 25 million people need aid, because of the conflict that erupted in mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other armed groups.

Source: news.un.org

www.shafaqna.com