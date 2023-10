SHAFAQNA-Egypt said it plans to host a summit on “the future of the Palestinian cause”.

Egypt controls the Rafah border crossing, the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, which has been closed since Tuesday after three Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian side.

Palestinians and foreigners have been unable to flee, and aid trucks bound for Gaza have been waiting in El Arish, 50 kilometres (30 miles) away.

Source: newarab

