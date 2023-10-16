Madinah: Sweet business booms with date season

SHAFAQNA- Madinah is showcasing its date industry during its annual season. The sector producing more than 50 million kg of the fruit in the past three months, adding more than $149 million to the Saudi economy.

Themed “From Madinah to the World,” the season features experts and prominent farmers showcasing date varieties and highlighting the economic significance of the industry.

Five cultural exhibitions are hosted in central hotels and major malls. The exhibitions offer Saudi coffee and popular regional dates to visitors, along with detailed descriptions of the fruit varieties. Furthermore, agricultural workshops educate attendees about effective ways to prevent the spread of pests.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com