Madagascar: Inauguration of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Cultural Center [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Hujjatol-Islam Shahrashtani, on a mission to connect with the Muslim community in Africa, visited various cultural projects in Madagascar, including the Dar Al-Hikma seminary. He also participated in a gathering of professors and religious missionaries in the country.

During these meetings, they discussed the current cultural landscape, the needs of the centers, and strategies to enhance cultural and social activities in Africa. The presence of the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani was warmly welcomed by the cultural-Islamic centers.

Following these meetings, he presided over the inauguration of the Grand Cultural Center of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Madagascar, attended by the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

In a dedicated ceremony, Hujjatol-Islam Hanif, the center’s Director, elaborated on its three key departments: a charitable institution and orphanage, a center for educational and academic activities, and the Lady Khadijah (SA) Mosque. The primary goal of establishing this expansive center in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, is to provide vocational training for young people, support the underprivileged and orphans, and create a nurturing cultural environment for Muslims and followers of Ahlul-Bayt (AS).

Hanif emphasized that the center offers essential support to hundreds of orphans, including weekly assistance with basic needs, particularly food. They also offer university education to young individuals to meet the community’s requirements, enabling their participation in industrial, agricultural, and technological projects. Notably, the center has initiated a coffee tree planting project, contributing to economic self-sufficiency and enabling them to support orphans, the less fortunate, and provide medical services to the wider community.

Hanif stated, ‘It’s essential to highlight that these services are not exclusive to Muslims; they are offered to all segments of society.’

This ceremony was attended not only by Hujjatol-Islam Shahrashtani but also by a significant number of cultural, scientific, and political figures. Among them were Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Ahlul-Bayt (AS), the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and leaders of the Federation of Khojas in Africa and Madagascar, who played a substantial role in investing in this center.

It’s important to note that the Democratic Republic of Madagascar is one of the Southeast African countries, situated as an island to the east of Mozambique in the Indian Ocean. Covering an area of 587,000 square kilometers with a population exceeding 27 million, the capital, Antananarivo, houses over 1.4 million people, and the primary religion is Christianity.

Source: Shafaqna Persian