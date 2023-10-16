Islamophobia surged in world in wake of Gaza Israel-Palestine conflict

SHAFAQNA-In the wake of Israel-Palestine conflict, Islamophobic violence is flaring up all over the world. The situation resembles the days and weeks after 9/11.

Both the mainstream media and administrations are cave in to bigotry, and Muslims have become targets in Anti Muslim attack since Israel-Palestine conflict.

US: Six-year-old Palestinian boy fatally stabbed 26 times by anti-Muslim landlord

A six-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy was fatally stabbed and his mother seriously injured when their landlord entered their home with a 12-inch military knife on Saturday in Chicago.

According to the police, the family was targeted because of their Islamic beliefs and in reaction to the violence in Palestine and Israel.

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Palestine and the Israelis,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media.

Islamophobia Surges in Australia Amid Gaza Onslaught

The Islamophobia Register Australia has reported a quadrupling in reports of Islamophobic incidents since the escalations in Israel and Palestine, including direct references to the current Israel-Palestine situation.

The war between the Israel and Palestine in Gaza has sparked a wave of anti-Muslim hate crimes across Australia.

Melbourne Palestine rally organizer, Noura Mansour said that Islamophobia has “increased fourfold” in the last week, based on the reports from the Islamophobia Register.

She says there have been reports from community members that have been “subjected to verbal abuse” and “Islamophobic slurs”.

Islamophobia, India and social media

Amid the Israel-Palestine war, Indian right-wing accounts are among leading amplifiers of anti-Muslim fake news.

It is no secret that India has an Islamophobia problem, one that has only increased since the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A report by the Australia-based Islamic Council of Victoria found that the majority of all Islamophobic tweets can be traced back to India.

The difficult situations of Palestinians has drawn Islamophobes like moths to a light and this can be witnessed on social media. Part of this online hatred can be traced to what has been called the “BJP’s IT Cell”, who have fanned the flames of hatred.

Sources: middleeasteye, aljazeera, theguardian, skynews