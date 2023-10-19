What is future of Chinese investment in South Asia?

A very important road connecting China to Gwadar, a port located in the south-west of Pakistan, passes through this region. The Silk Road has been used for trade and travel for centuries, but in the last 10 years the road has gained considerable importance under China’s ‘Belt and Road’ (BRI) initiative.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan, the reconstruction of the ancient route was linked to a number of transport projects in poorer South Asian countries that could help China forge new allies.

Chinese investment on such a large scale has been viewed with skepticism by the Western world, which feared that China would build a chain of ports that would give its navy access to Africa through the South China Sea and the Arabian Sea. It will help you to get it. However, China has been dismissing these fears as baseless.

So far, about 145 countries, comprising 75 percent of the world’s population, have joined China’s plan. The biggest project of this plan is the ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor’ under which a network of roads, railways and pipelines was to be built at an initial estimate of 60 billion dollars.

The ultimate plan was that oil and gas pipelines from Central Asia and the Middle East would have direct access to western China, saving time compared to the long sea route.

The development of this region of Pakistan would be beneficial for China. On the one hand it would have access to Afghanistan’s minerals and on the other hand it would have Pakistan’s support against India.

Although a lot of work has been done on the CPEC project, like other BRI projects, it has been facing corruption, delays, environmental and security issues. Gwadar port is still empty with no signs of loading and unloading of goods.

These problems are also related to Pakistan’s own economic problems. At the beginning of this year, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy, inflation was on the rise, growth was slow and the rupee had weakened considerably. At a time when factories were closing down due to expensive electricity and raw materials and textile workers were being laid off, the authorities were facing difficulties in making import payments required for CPEC projects.

The IMF finally approved a $3 billion aid package in July. But Pakistan’s foreign debt has now reached 300 billion dollars, one-third of which is owed to China. Pakistan is not the only country facing this problem.

Since the inception of the BRI project, China has become the largest lender to many developing countries and other countries in South Asia are facing similar difficulties.

“Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw the BRI as an opportunity through which they could innovate their economies,” says Constantino Xavier of the Center for Social and Economic Progress in Delhi.

Today, however, China has begun meddling in political affairs in Nepal, turning investment projects in Sri Lanka into long-term lease agreements that call into question sovereignty, and in Bangladesh it is becoming clear that Chinese grants Actually there were expensive loans.’

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note; Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article