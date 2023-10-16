Indians slam Islamophobia aimed at Pakistan’s cricket team

SHAFAQNA-The Ahmedabad crowd’s hostile behaviour and ‘Islamophobic’ chants targeting Pakistan’s cricket team have trigged criticism in India.

It started with deafening boos when Pakistan captain Babar Azam took his turn to speak after the toss in the middle of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and carried on long after India had inflicted another heavy loss on their neighbours in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Pakistani cricketers were at the receiving end of incessant hostilities from the crowd during their match against the hosts at the world’s biggest cricket stadium, named after India’s prime minister and leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in his hometown.

Indian sports writer Karthik Krishnawamy termed the crowd’s behaviour “unapologetic Islamophobia” and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to file a complaint against it.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com