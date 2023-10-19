English
Study finds people with anxiety disorders tend to be less in physical activity

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to a new study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity, people with high sensitivity to anxiety tend to engage in less physical activity. The more intense the physical activity, the stronger the association between anxiety sensitivity and lower activity.

Physical activity is the basis of a healthy lifestyle. We’ve known for a long time that regular exercise can reduce the risk of chronic disease, improve mental well-being, and improve the overall quality of life. But what happens when anxiety attacks occur?
 Anxiety sensitivity is the fear of physical sensations associated with anxiety, such as a racing heart or shortness of breath. This is a concept that has been studied extensively in the context of anxiety disorders. However, previous studies on the relationship between anxiety sensitivity and physical activity have yielded inconsistent results.

