The most detailed map of the human brain ever shows 3,300 cell types

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Themost detailed human brain atlas ever created includes many cell types we’ve never seen before.

According to Scientists have just discovered the largest “atlas” of the human brain ever created. Live Science reported.



It describes in detail the order and inner workings of 3300 types of brain cells, only a part of which was previously known to science. The results of the study were published on Thursday (October 12) in the form of 21 new articles in three journals: Science, Science Advances and Science Translational Medicine.



“It’s not just an atlas,” Ed Lein, a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Sciences and author of five papers, told MIT Technology Review. “It really opens up a whole new field where you can now look at extremely high resolution of the brain cells of a species that would not normally have been possible in the past.”



The study was carried out as part of a National Institutes project of Health, known as the Brain Initiative through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Cell Census Network (BICCN). The major project, launched in 2017, aims to catalog cells in the brains of mice, humans and primates such as monkeys.



Source: Live Science

