Gaza: Children & families have practically run out of water

SHAFAQNA- The WHO warns there are only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian children and families in the Gaza Strip have practically run out of water, the UN’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said late Monday (16 Oct. 2023).

“They are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“The percentage of contamination in the water used by the people in the Gaza Strip is very high,” said Rami Al-Abadla, director of the primary healthcare department at the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Death toll from overnight Israeli air raids rises to 71 after attacks on Rafah and three homes bombed in Khan Younis.

At least 2,808 people killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, one third of them children. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

Israel asks USA for $10B in emergency military aid

Israel has asked the United States for $10 billion in emergency military aid, The New York Times reported late Monday.

The newspaper, citing three officials familiar with the request, said the aid package is being put together in a bill by Congress in coordination with the White House.

Source: aljazeera, aa

www.shafaqna.com