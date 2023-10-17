FAO: Impact of disasters on agriculture and food security in 2023

SHAFAQNA- An estimated $3.8 trillion in crops and livestock has been lost to disasters over the past 30 years, equating to an average loss of $123 a year, according to a new report released today by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The equivalent of 5% of the world’s annual agricultural gross domestic product (GDP).

According to Reliefweb, FAO’s new major report, Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security, provides the first global assessment of the impact of disasters on agricultural production, with a focus on crops and livestock. It is also noted that if there is systematic data on losses in the sub-sectors of fisheries, aquaculture and forestry, this figure could be higher.



The report emphasizes the urgent need to improve data and information on the impact of natural disasters on all agricultural sub-sectors to create data systems that can serve as a basis for effective action and sound information.