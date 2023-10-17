Brussels: Gunman who killed two Swedes shot dead

SHAFAQNA- Police in Brussels on Tuesday (17 Oct. 2023) shot dead the gunman who killed two Swedish football fans in the Belgian capital the previous evening, the country’s Interior Minister said.

“The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Brussels has been identified and died,” Annelies Verlinden said on X.

The suspect, shot in the chest in the Schaerbeek district of Brussels, died of his wounds in hospital, according to local media.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close also confirmed that the shooter was neutralized by the police. “We act with composure and determination. Everyday life must be preserved as much as possible. Thank you to all public services for their collaboration,” he said on X.

