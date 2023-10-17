WHO: Gaza is only 24 hours away from a real disaster

SHAFAQNA-The Gaza Strip has only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left”, the regional head of the United Nations’ World Health Organization told AFP on Monday, as pressure mounts for assistance to arrive.

The WHO Regional Director states that doctors are in such as miserable state, as they are making impossible decisions knowing well that they cannot save everyone.

In an interview for AFP, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari, stated that if aid does not come in, doctors will have to “prepare death certificates for their patients” – as Gaza only has “24 hours of water, electricity, and fuel left.” Gaza is now heading toward “a real catastrophe,” he added, which comes as Gazans reveal that family functions like using the toilet or showering are becoming impossible. As a result of overtired hospital staff, lack of space, and overcrowding, “bodies cannot be properly taken care of,” al-Mandhari said, adding that “intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency services, and other wings” are on the edge of collapsing.

