Egypt: 4 candidates set to run in 2024 Presidential Elections

Egypt 2024 Presidential Elections

SHAFAQNA-The initial list of candidates who are set to run in the 2024 Presidential Elections, Egypt’s National Election Authority (NEA) announced.

Candidates running in the upcoming elections include incumbent President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has been in post since 2014 and plans to run for a third term until 2030.

Besides Sisi, those willing to stand in the upcoming elections, scheduled for December, include Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Head of Al-Wafd Party Abdel Sanad Yamama and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party.

