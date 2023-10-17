Saudi Arabia extends e-visa pool to 6 new countries

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism said that it has expanded access to its electronic tourist visa to nationals from six new countries, taking the total to 63.

These countries are Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius.

Nationals of these countries can request the tourist visa either online or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.

Holders of the tourist visa can visit the Kingdom for tourism purposes or to perform Umrah outside the Hajj season. They can also visit their friends and relatives, and attend events, exhibitions and conferences.

The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries and permits a stay of up to 90 days.

Source: arabnews

