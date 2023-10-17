Putin arrives in China for two-day visit

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to attend a Belt and Road Initiative conference and bilateral meetings.

The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian president will take part in a ceremony where Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse will formally greet the heads of delegations participating in the Belt and Road event.

The conference will open on Wednesday. In addition to attending the event, Putin will participate in Russia-Chinese talks and hold some other bilateral meetings.