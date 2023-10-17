English
International Shia News Agency
WHO: Half of 2800 people killed in Gaza are women & children

2800 people killed in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-A World Health Organization (WHO) official has said it believes there have been 2,800 deaths in Gaza, with 11,000 wounded. It says half are women and children.
The WHO said there had been 115 attacks on health facilities in Gaza.

Ministry of health officials in Gaza have said the overnight death toll stands at “at least 80 people”, and that people are trapped in rubble after a night of Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip. The heaviest bombardments occurred in three areas in the south of Gaza: Khan Younis, Rafah and Deir el-Balah, and many of those killed were reported to be families who had evacuated from Gaza City in the north, as the Israeli military had instructed.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

