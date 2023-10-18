Shia Muslim Scholars of North America call all Muslims to stand united in support of people of Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America issued a statement, calling all the Muslims to stand united in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Here is the full text of the statement:

For more than a week now, the world has been witnessing a tragic chapter in its history as the number of casualties in the Holy Land of Palestine continues to rise, exceeding twelve thousand victims. Alongside this grim toll, tens of thousands are wounded, and thousands more remain missing, some buried beneath the debris of hundreds of demolished buildings. This catastrophe has also resulted in the displacement of approximately one million people and their families, including hospital patients, particularly infants, who are

unable to be separated from life-saving oxygen equipment. It is nothing short of a slow and systematic execution.

Regrettably, the silence or complicity of the majority of the world, particularly those who hold influence and power, persists in the face of these violations, which have surpassed all United Nations resolutions, moral standards, and human values.

Biased, false, and misleading media, coupled with political agendas and interests, are contributing to a divided world marred by hatred. Recent events, such as the brutal attack by a seventy-year-old man on a mother and her six-year-old child in their Illinois home, are stark examples of this division. The child tragically lost his life due to the stabbing, while the mother fights for recovery in the hospital. This heinous act was fueled by hatred towards Muslims, confirming the dangers of this toxic atmosphere.

Furthermore, reports have emerged from Islamic institutions across states, revealing threats from extremists that have become increased amidst this atmosphere of heightened bias.

We implore the wise leaders of the world, especially the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and influential Western nations, particularly the United States, to embrace reason and wisdom. They must consider the well-being of their countries and people, without distinction between their citizens of varying backgrounds, Muslims or others. Supporting an occupying entity that constantly violates UN resolutions and international law can only exacerbate aggression, injustice, and global conflicts. This issue has persisted for over seven decades, resulting in ongoing bloodshed and violence. The solution, as outlined by Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani and others, lies in ending the occupation and restoring the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. Injustice knows no religion, and it is a repugnant force that should find no place in human society. It is evident that continuing these policies will only lead to more warfare and destruction.

We call upon all Muslims to stand united with other compassionate individuals in support of the oppressed Palestinian people. Failing to do so will expose us all to the consequences of neglecting the suffering of others, for which we will be held accountable on the Day of Resurrection. How can we sleep peacefully and satisfy our appetites while children in Gaza lack water, food, security, and shelter, with death claiming them one after another?

We also urge the Muslim community in North America to exercise heightened vigilance in safeguarding themselves, their children, Islamic centers, mosques, and schools. Do not hesitate to report any potential threats or suspicious activities to local authorities and the Muslims organizations that collect hate-crime data. Some Islamic centers have already received serious threats, and local law enforcement is actively addressing them.

In closing, we pray to the Almighty to protect and deliver all believers from the oppression of tyrants and to hasten the arrival of the Savior and Deliverer, Imam al-Mahdi (p), who will establish justice and equity.

The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America

October, 16th, 2023

Source: Imams.us

www.shafaqna.com