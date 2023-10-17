500 people killed, 600 wounded in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

SHAFAQNA-More than 500 people were killed and 600 others injured in an Israeli direct attack on the Al-Ahli Arab National Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday evening.

An Israeli air strike has hit al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City where thousands of civilians are seeking medical treatment and shelter from relentless attacks. Hundreds of victims remain under the rubble, the ministry says.

According to the PIC reporter, the airstrike targeted thousands of displaced people who took refuge in the hospital’s courtyards after their houses were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli aggression.

A UN-run school housing refugees also struck.

Hassan Khalaf, the medical director of al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, about one kilometre (less than a mile) from al-Ahli Arab, says the hospital “is still burning” after Israel’s attack.

The hospital is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

It served a dual purpose: It was a shelter for Palestinians who fled their homes following Israeli evacuation orders, and it also housed patients.

Palestinian Civil Defence: Israeli attack on Gaza hospital ‘unprecedented’