International Shia News Agency
Iraq: 68,000 families displaced this year due to drought

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Ministry of Environment has reported the displacement of 68,000 families from marshlands this year due to water scarcity.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Forat News reported: “Alfalah Deputy Minister of Environment, stated: ‘Water scarcity has led to an unprecedented severity in the drought, desertification, and a reduction in agricultural land, resulting in the loss of 68% of suitable cultivation areas, which coincides with an unprecedented population increase.’”

He added: “The reduction of agricultural lands, the increase in desertification rates, dust storms, and sandstorms are definitely accompanied by ‘internal displacement’ and the forced relocation of citizens due to insufficient water. So, 68,000 Iraqi families were compelled to leave swamp areas in the summer of this year because they lost their occupations, which were dependent on agriculture, cattle breeding, and fishing, as well as hunting.”

Find the article on Al-Forat news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

