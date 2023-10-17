English
USA President to attend next week’s Palestine summit in Egypt

US President to attend Palestine summit

SHAFAQNA-The United States President Joe Biden is reportedly attending next week’s international conference on Gaza that is scheduled to take place in Egypt, a Cairo diplomatic source told Al Araby Al Jadeed on Monday.

“Officials in the White House confirmed to their counterparts in Cairo the participation of the American president, as Biden is scheduled to visit Israel before his arrival in Egypt,” the anonymous source told the Qatar-based news outlet.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Cairo on 21 October with the confirmed attendance of Qatar, Palestine, Jordan, Turkiye and the US.

Hospital attack ups pressure on US president before visit to Israel

Biden is under an enormous amount of pressure for the stance he has taken – by not condemning the actions of the Israeli military. The attack is going to make it that much more difficult for the president.

