Speaking at a news conference, Daniel Peter Endres said they will need over $93 million in the upcoming six months for the betterment of lives of the earthquake’s victims.

“From our initial assessment, we registered some 1,500 deaths and about 2,000 injuries. And in addition, we also realized that 43,000 people have been directly impacted and affected by these earthquakes,” said Daniel Peter Endres, the Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.